ATHENS May 31 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a phone call on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande where the three leaders agreed needed to reach a deal with its lenders quickly, a Greek official said.

Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund (IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months without luck on a deal. Pressure to strike one has intensified as Athens faces a debt payment on June 5 as well as the expiration of its bailout programme on June 30.

"(The teleconference) took place in a very good climate," the official said, adding that all three recognized the need for a quick deal.

It was the second call in four days between the three leaders Tsipras pushes for a political solution for the country's economic troubles. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Editing by Deepa Babington)