ATHENS May 31 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras held a phone call on Sunday with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande where the
three leaders agreed needed to reach a deal with its lenders
quickly, a Greek official said.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months without
luck on a deal. Pressure to strike one has intensified as Athens
faces a debt payment on June 5 as well as the expiration of its
bailout programme on June 30.
"(The teleconference) took place in a very good climate,"
the official said, adding that all three recognized the need for
a quick deal.
It was the second call in four days between the three
leaders Tsipras pushes for a political solution for the
country's economic troubles.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Editing by Deepa Babington)