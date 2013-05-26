German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a news conference after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday a stable euro was in the best interests of China and the whole world.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Li said China has offered its help throughout the euro zone crisis.

"We've stood by Europe and we hope that the European Union can overcome these momentary difficulties," he said.

"We hope the euro zone can remain stable. I've said before that China is ready to offer its assistance. It's mutually beneficial. If Europe prospers, it's good for Europe (and) also for China's development. And that's good for the whole world."

Li said that he hoped to expand bilateral cooperation with Germany and the EU on his trip to Europe.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Andrew Roche)