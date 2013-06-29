By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 The European Central Bank is
looking carefully at forward guidance but it is too early to say
whether it will be used more extensively, executive member of
the ECB's executive board Benoît C÷uré told The Times.
The method used by the U.S Federal Reserve and being
considered by Britain's incoming Bank of England governor
involves central banks spelling out in advance future
indications for monetary policy.
"The ECB is looking carefully at what has been done
elsewhere, in particular the U.S. experience with forward
guidance," C÷uré said in an interview published on Saturday.
"It is too early to say if we are going to take a bigger
step in that direction."
The ECB also needs to be ready to act and consider all
possible options if the euro zone economy weakens, C÷uré told
the newspaper.
"We have to be ready to cope with more negative scenarios,
particularly in an environment of higher global volatility and
risk-aversion," he said, arguing the most likely outcome would
be very gradual recovery.
"We will... keep an eye on all possible measures - standard
and non-standard - to react if needed."
Coeuré predicted the euro zone economy will recover
gradually, with positive growth expected in the second half of
2013 and picking up in 2014.
But he warned that conditions on the continent were
different to those in the United States.
"Economic conditions in the euro area are not in any sense
the same as in the US. The economy remains weak."