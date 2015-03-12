PARIS, March 12 European Central Bank executive
board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday the ECB wants to be
predictable and regular with its quantitative easing policy.
Coeure said in a speech in Paris that the ECB had bought 9.8
billion euros worth of assets in three days and that the average
maturity of the bonds bought was 9 years. The central bank had
had no problems in finding bonds to buy, he added.
The bond-buying was putting the ECB on track to reach a
total of 60 billion euros in bonds in March, as intended by the
ECB, Coeure said.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Geert De Clercq,
editing by Mark John)