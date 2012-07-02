BRUSSELS, July 2 No changes to the treaty
governing the euro zone's permanent bailout fund are required to
allow the fund to recapitalise banks directly, the European
Commission said on Monday.
The Commission's spokesman on economic and monetary affairs
said articles 14-18 of the treaty set out the instruments the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has at its disposal to
maintain financial stability in the euro area.
"Article 19 continues that the board of governors may decide
to make changes to that list," spokesman Simon O'Connor told a
regular news briefing.
"That is our understanding of where we stand on that, that
it would not require a change to the treaty," he said.
EU leaders agreed at a summit on June 28-29 that the ESM
would be allowed to recapitalise struggling euro zone banks once
the European Central Bank has been given more direct oversight
for the euro zone's banking sector.
