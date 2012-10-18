By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Oct 18 A German proposal for a
"currency commissioner" with the power to reject national
budgets is in line with euro zone reforms and will be part of
talks to strengthen the currency bloc, the European Union's top
economics official said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called just before the
summit on Thursday for stronger central powers to intervene when
member states break budget rules, voicing support for an idea
mooted by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"These proposals are in line with recent and ongoing reforms
of economic governance and certainly will be a key element of
negotiations towards a stronger economic union," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference
before an EU leaders' summit on Thursday.
Merkel told the German parliament: "We are of the opinion -
and I speak for the whole German government on this - that we
could go a step further by giving Europe real rights of
intervention in national budgets."
Rehn noted the euro zone already had much stronger tools to
enforce budgetary discipline, thanks to the toughened Stability
and Growth Pact, which now envisions swift fines for countries
ignoring euro zone limits on deficits.
A new treaty, the "fiscal compact" currently being ratified,
has provided more enforcement tools, including a requirement to
set the goal of a balanced budget in national law, preferably
the constitution.
But Rehn said even more was needed and pointed to
legislation proposed by the executive European Commission in
November last year, called the two-pack, because it contains two
directives, which envisaged what Germany has called for.
"I would like to particularly underline the importance of a
rapid adoption of the so-called two-pack, which will give the
right to the Council (of euro zone finance ministers), at the
proposal of the Commission, to return a draft national budget to
the government concerned," Rehn said.
"It goes very much in the same direction as proposed by
Chancellor Merkel and Finance Minister Schaeuble, with the
required checks and balances in the form of the reversed
qualified majority," Rehn said.