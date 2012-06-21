BRUSSELS, June 21 Euro zone consumer confidence stabilised in June, after an increase in May, European Commission figures released on Thursday showed. The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was -19.6 in June, little changed from -19.3 in May. In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was also roughly stable, at -19.5 from -19.4 in May. Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and record joblessness. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)