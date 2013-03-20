(Repeats to attach to alert) BRUSSELS, March 20 Euro zone consumer confidence improved marginally in March from last month, figures released on Wednesday showed. The European Commission said a flash estimate euro zone consumer morale was -23.5, a fraction up from -23.6 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rise to -23.3. Making up over half of euro zone economic output, consumer spending has remained constrained as Europe's debt crisis limits household incomes, slowing economic recovery. In the wider 27-member European Union, March consumer sentiment was unchanged from the last month at -21.6. For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)