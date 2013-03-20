(Repeats to attach to alert)
BRUSSELS, March 20 Euro zone consumer confidence
improved marginally in March from last month, figures released
on Wednesday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate euro zone
consumer morale was -23.5, a fraction up from -23.6 in February.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rise to -23.3.
Making up over half of euro zone economic output, consumer
spending has remained constrained as Europe's debt crisis limits
household incomes, slowing economic recovery.
In the wider 27-member European Union, March consumer
sentiment was unchanged from the last month at -21.6.
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)