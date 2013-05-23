BRUSSELS, May 23 Consumer morale in the euro zone edged up broadly in line with expectations in May, showing its sixth monthly improvement in a row, European Commission data showed, though the indicator remained well below the currency area's long-term average. The Commission said consumer confidence in the 17-member euro zone rose to -21.9 this month from an April figure of -22.3. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise to -21.8. Consumer spending accounts for more than half of euro zone economic output, but with the effects of the debt crisis cutting disposable income, households have been in no position to contribute much to economic recovery. In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment also improved in May, to -20.2, compared to -20.4 last month. For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)