U.S. labor costs accelerate in first quarter
WASHINGTON U.S. labor costs recorded their biggest gain since 2007 in the first quarter, suggesting wage growth was picking up as the labor market nears full employment.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence edged 0.6 points higher in December, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday.
The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries using the euro rose to minus 10.9 from a revised minus 11.5 in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted an average value of minus 11.0.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will be their sixth straight month of gains.