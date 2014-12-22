A customer shops during the opening day of upmarket Italian food hall chain Eataly's flagship store in downtown Milan, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence edged 0.6 points higher in December, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday.

The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries using the euro rose to minus 10.9 from a revised minus 11.5 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted an average value of minus 11.0.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)