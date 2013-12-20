BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 20 Consumer morale in the euro zone improved more than expected in December, data from the European Commission showed on Friday, signalling that the nascent economic recovery may be starting to positively affect household sentiment.
Confidence in the 17 countries using the euro improved to -13.6 points from a dip to -15.4 in November, returning to a series of gains that began in late 2012 when the bloc first began to show signs of life after twin banking and public debt crises nearly broke it apart.
Economists polled by Reuters expected consumer confidence to improve to -15.0 points in December.
In the wider European Union, confidence also rose to -11.1 points from -12.4 in November.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027