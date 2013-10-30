* Sentiment in euro zone bests since August 2011
* Oct jump driven by industry, consumers, other sectors
drops
* Climate best since Feb 2012, close to long-term average
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Confidence in the euro zone's
economy improved more than expected in October driven by more
optimism in industry, data showed, while the business climate
indicator rallied to an 18 month high, signaling the recovery in
Europe was strengthening.
The European Commission said its economic sentiment index
rose to 97.8 points in October - its highest since August 2011 -
from 96.9 points in September, while market had expected a rise
to 97.3.
Separately, the euro zone's business climate index - which
measures the phase of the business cycle - improved to -0.01
points in October from -0.19 in September, its best reading in
since February 2012.
The nascent euro zone recovery is hampered by different
prices of credit to companies across the 17 countries sharing
the euro, with firms in peripheral countries which suffer from
fiscal austerity and a high jobless rate having to pay the most.
"The assessments of past production, the level of overall
order books and production expectations improved markedly. Also
the level of export order books and the stocks of finished
products were appraised more positively," the Commission said.
While the mood in industry and to a lesser extent among
consumers improved in October, confidence weakened in services,
and the retail and construction sectors.
Confidence in Spain, which returned to growth in the third
quarter after more than two years of recession, worsened in
October to 94.6 points from 96.8 in September.
Germany, currently in the middle of coalition-forming talks
between Chancellor's Angela Merkel Christian Democrats and the
Social Democrats, saw confidence rising for a seventh month in a
row to 104.9.
More optimistic consumers could be a positive sign for the
European Central Bank (ECB), which faces a dilemma of how to
deal with a strengthening euro and subdued inflationary
pressures that keep price growth well below the ECB's target.
ECB's Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday
there was no reason for the central bank to intervene and weaken
the euro's exchange rate, adding it has not yet reached a level
requiring a response.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a TABLE click on:
For a GRAPHIC click on: link.reuters.com/bas36s
For European Commission data click on: here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Martin Santa)