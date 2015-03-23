CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
(Corrects value of March consumer confidence to -3.7 from -3.0)
BRUSSELS, March 23 Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in March to -3.7 points from -6.7 points in February, the first estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement only to -5.95 in March. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.