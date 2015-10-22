BRUSSELS Oct 22 Euro zone consumer confidence fell more than expected in October, a flash estimate by the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The Commission said that the consumer confidence indicator decreased in the 19 countries that share the euro by 0.6 points to -7.7, while it eased in the wider EU of 28 countries by 0.2 points to -5.7 compared to September. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)