* Markets boosted by hopes of euro zone rescue masterplan
* Wrangling over EU treaty change to dominate
* Italy, Greece, Ireland to show austerity commitment
* CEOs warn states won't be able to raise funds without deal
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, Dec 4 The euro faces a decisive
week as European Union leaders, urged on anxiously by the United
States, seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan that has
eluded them for two years.
Despite short-term market optimism about a possible deal to
tackle Europe's sovereign debt crisis and underpin the survival
of the single currency, the outcome is far from certain as the
EU gears up for a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
"This week, the stable future of the euro and thus the
economic recovery in Europe and employment are at stake," EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told
Reuters. "This calls for a convincing package of measures from
the European Council (summit)."
Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho went further.
"We have to find a response" to the crisis, he told the
daily Publico. "If we don't, clearly that could represent the
end of the European Union."
If all goes according to plans being hatched in Berlin and
Paris, the EU will have taken a step towards fiscal union by
Friday night, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor coercive
budget discipline for the 17-nation currency area.
The European Central Bank will have cut interest rates on
Thursday to counter a looming recession and taken new measures
to provide longer-term funding for Europe's teetering banks.
And new prime ministers in Italy, Greece and Spain will have
demonstrated their commitment to tough austerity measures and
structural economic reforms to tackle their debt problems and
restore investor confidence.
World financial markets rallied last week on the prospect of
such a masterplan after ECB chief Mario Draghi signalled that in
response to a new "fiscal compact" in the euro zone, the central
bank could act more decisively to fight the crisis.
A convincing show of political determination to stand behind
the euro and surmount the crisis through closer euro zone
integration could prompt the ECB to do more to support Italian
and Spanish bonds, cementing that reversal of market sentiment.
"It all comes down to what the ECB does, and whether
political leaders produce a sufficiently convincing plan to give
the ECB a basis to intervene," a senior EU government source
said, speaking on condition of anonymity to respect the
independence of the central bank.
However, if the 27-nation EU is unable to agree, or settles
for another half-measure after months of dithering, the flight
from euro zone bond markets may accelerate, confidence may ebb
further and the crisis could become acute in January, when Italy
has to start a massive refinancing campaign.
The chief executives of leading Dutch multinationals
published a joint newspaper ad warning it was now "one minute to
midnight" for the euro zone.
"There is almost 1,000 billion euros in refinancing that
needs to be done next year, while the risk premium on interest
rates is increasing strongly. That means that it will be almost
impossible for many countries to refinance. That indicates how
urgent it is to take measures now," Frans van Houten, CEO of
electronics giant Philips told TV programme Buitenhof.
MERKEL PERMISSIVE?
Underlining Washington's vital interest in averting a euro
zone meltdown, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will
visit Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris, Marseille and Milan from Tuesday
-- his fourth trip to Europe since early September -- to urge
key European officials to take decisive action.
Sources close to German Chancellor Angela Merkel say she is
prepared, despite hostility from the German Bundesbank, to see
the ECB step up buying of troubled states' bonds as a short-term
bridging measure until stricter budget controls take hold.
But things may not go entirely according to plan.
Merkel visits French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on
Monday to outline joint proposals on economic governance, but
Berlin and Paris still have significant differences about how
the euro zone would control national budgets.
Merkel wants to empower the executive European Commission to
veto national budget plans that breach EU limits before they go
to parliament, with automatic sanctions for deficit sinners and
the possibility to take serial offenders to the European Court
of Justice for punishment.
Sarkozy, struggling to win re-election next May, wants euro
zone leaders to have the final say, with no new supranational
powers for EU institutions.
Several other governments, notably Britain, Ireland and the
Netherlands, do not want treaty change at all because of the
domestic political risks. Some fear it would be hard if they
have to win public backing in referendums.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs the
crucial end-of-week summit in Brussels, will present options for
stricter budget control without touching the treaty, as well as
steps that would require amendments, aides said.
European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek warned last Friday
that treaty change could be divisive and "dangerous". But
diplomats say it is a political must for Merkel.
Veteran former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, 92, urged
Germans on Sunday to soothe growing fears of German dominance in
Europe and help rescue debt-stricken euro zone partners, warning
that Berlin faced isolation otherwise.
For British Prime Minister David Cameron, the choice is
between enraging eurosceptics at home by letting treaty change
go ahead without winning a return of key powers to London, or
seeing the 17 euro zone states reach a separate agreement
outside the treaty that could cement a two-speed Europe.
SHORT-CIRCUIT
Germany and France want to short-circuit the complex treaty
amendment procedure by wrapping the new budget procedures into a
single amended protocol 14 on the euro zone. They hope to avoid
a parliamentary convention and spare most, if not all, countries
the need for a referendum on ratification.
That has outraged some lawmakers who say the EU's major
powers are sidelining national parliamentary budget sovereignty
without any democratic accountability.
In their defence, Paris and Berlin argue the debt crisis is
an emergency that requires swift executive action to avert
disaster, and that member states already signed up to the budget
rules in the 1992 Maastricht Treaty.
New Prime Minister Mario Monti brought forward to Sunday a
cabinet meeting to approve rigorous austerity measures and
economic reforms designed to save Rome from requiring the next
international bailout. And bailed-out Ireland will be presenting
an eye-watering 2012 austerity budget.
Italy has become the centre of the debt crisis since yields
on its 10-year bonds shot up above 7 percent, levels at which
Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek EU/IMF help.
Government sources say Monti's mix of cuts and tax rises
will total some 20 billion euros ($27 billion) over two years.
About half will go to reduce the deficit and balance the budget
by 2013 despite an economic downturn and rising borrowing costs.
The rest will free up resources to try to regenerate Italy's
recession-bound economy.
On Tuesday, the Greek parliament is due to give final
approval to a draconian 2012 austerity budget that is a
condition for a second bailout package still under negotiation
with private creditors, euro zone governments and the IMF.
On Wednesday and Thursday, centre-right leaders who control
most EU governments meet in Marseille, France. That will provide
the platform for incoming Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
to outline his commitment to radical budget cuts and economic
reforms to restore Madrid's parlous public finances.
It will also give "Merkozy" -- as the Franco-German
leadership team has become known -- a last chance to lobby
reticent partners, with Geithner in the wings, to accept treaty
change as a crucial part of the long-term plan to secure the
euro before the summit starts with a dinner on Thursday evening.