STRASBOURG, France, Sept 3 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he was sure that the
country's Constitutional Court next week would not block
treaties establishing a permanent ESM bailout fund and strong
budgetary regulations in Europe.
"The Constitutional Court in Germany will not block, I am
sure, the treaties of the fiscal compact and the ESM," Schaeuble
told a conference at the European parliament in Strasbourg.
He said the German government had carefully reviewed the
treaties and could find nothing in contravention of the German
constitution. The court, in the the southwestern German city of
Karlsruhe, is due to deliver its ruling on Sept. 12, with most
legal experts considering an outright blocking of the treaties
unlikely.