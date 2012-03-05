* Investors fear Greek immunity could be sought elsewhere
* Officials have 'no credibility' in claims of one-off deal
By Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 5 Resentment at the European
Central Bank's immunity from losses on Greek debt has left fund
firms wondering about the strength of their creditor rights and
whether they should blacklist bonds purchased during emergency
sprees by the lender of last resort.
By sidestepping markdowns on Greek bonds, the ECB has
effectively robbed fellow senior creditors of their top rank
status, investors say, forcing each to forgive a greater
proportion of the debt than they might otherwise have needed to.
"I think many investors believed that as they were holding
the same bond as the ECB, they should therefore be considered in
the same boat as the ECB," said Michael Krautzberger, head of
the Euro fixed income business at BlackRock.
"We've now learned that the ECB in a really stressed
scenario or default will be senior to you ... so there's still a
lot of nervousness in the market," he added.
When borrowers issue bonds the bond is structured so that
so-called senior bondholders rank first for repayment, but in
cases where borrowers cannot repay they may be forced to write
off some or all of the loan.
The Institute of International Finance, the body that
represents most private holders of Greek debt, is pushing its
members to accept a 53.5 percent loss on the face value of their
bonds to help Greece avoid a disorderly default.
The ECB, though, was made exempt and is due to be repaid in
full. The ECB argued it had no choice but to buy Greek debt to
help calm markets, unlike other senior bondholders who had a
choice over whether to invest - even if they did so before the
extent of the Greek crisis was clear.
And there are now fears that the central bank might one day
insist on special treatment for bonds issued by other
beneficiaries of its Securities Markets Programme - Portugal,
Ireland, Spain and Italy - if those economies continue to
falter.
Yields on 10 year Portuguese debt are currently nudging 14
percent after a short-lived relief rally during February having
peaked at 17.4 percent at the end of January in the wake of a
ratings agency downgrade.
The rise shows that Portugal is having to pay out bigger
sums to encourage investors to buy their bonds, hiking their
funding costs over the long-term.
MISTRUST STALKS MARKETS
Members of the 'Troika' of official Greek creditors - the
European Commission, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Central Bank - have pledged to confine private sector
burden sharing to the restructuring of Greece's colossal debts
only.
But talk is cheap, said Jerome Booth, head of research at
blue chip debt investment specialist Ashmore, one of a
growing number of managers who feel Europe will pay a high price
for changing the rules on which healthy credit markets rely.
"What they do not understand is the word precedent. Saying
it won't apply in the future is rubbish. Absolute nonsense. They
have no credibility when they say that. Zero," he said.
Speculation that other bodies who helped to grease the
wheels of the region's logjammed credit market like the European
Investment Bank could also seek the same protection as the ECB,
has hardened the resolve of investors not to pay senior prices
for bonds that are actually riskier than they look.
"Did you spot the clause in your bond documents that said
that you were buying the subordinate tranche of the government
bond market?" M&G Fund Manager Jim Leaviss said. "Of course it
never existed...the law is torn up and rewritten."
CORPORATE SAFER THAN SOVEREIGN?
Roiled by what they see as creditor discrimination, many
investors are stalling on a return to market because they say
politics has made sovereign bonds almost impossible to price.
That is preventing a fall in yields to more sustainable levels.
"There is more comfort in investing in corporate credit and
high yield bonds, than in sovereign debt 'credit'," Chris Iggo,
head of fixed income at AXA Investment Managers argued.
"The Greek elections in April, the French presidential
elections in April and May, and the risk of setbacks in creating
a more stable financing environment ... all warn against being
too aggressive-positive on peripheral sovereign debt at this
stage."
Restoring the trust of creditors is just as important as
pushing forward with the structural reforms Greece needs to grow
its way out of bankruptcy, managers said.
"From our point of view we're not participating in these
bond markets. We've been out for some time," said Richard Batty,
global strategist at Standard Life Investments. "This is an
extremely tricky situation and investors are not going to come
out well out of this."
Via its long-term refinancing operations scheme (LTRO), the
ECB has offered banks access to cheap, 3-year funding in a bid
to eliminate the risk of a commercial bank buckling under the
weight of troubled sovereign debt.
But investors reckon that some of that cash could be better
spent implementing effective economic reforms that would make
those bonds appealing without official life support.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has admitted to worries that
investors will lose faith unless rapid progress is made.
"We absolutely must make use of this time, otherwise we will
find that the world does not trust us," she told Thursday's
European Union summit, on the same day officials punctured the
market's upbeat mood with news of a delay to the passage of
bailout funds to Greece.
Fixed income managers say their creditor rights have never
felt more vulnerable to attack, compounding the perils of
lending to euro zone governments and signalling patchy support
for future issues.
"It's been a wake up call," Philip Poole, global head of
investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management said.
"The real problem was people thought that the euro zone
umbrella meant everything underneath it had the same credit
quality. That was clearly the wrong call."