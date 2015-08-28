BERLIN Aug 28 Europe will be able to handle
future economic crises without the help of the International
Monetary Fund, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund told
German magazine Der Spiegel.
The IMF was involved in Greece's first two bailout
programmes. It is not involved in the payment of a first tranche
of Athens' third bailout, but may yet join the programme after a
review in October.
Germany still wants the IMF involved in the latest bailout
because of the economic rigour it brings more than for any
financial help, government sources have said.
However, Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), said that Europe could cope without the
Washington-based Fund when its comes to facing future crises.
"Europeans will be able to tackle on their own the next
crisis, which will come in the coming decades," Spiegel quoted
Regling as saying, in an advance excerpt from its next edition.
"Cooperation between the ESM, EU Commission and ECB is well
practiced. Together they fulfill the tasks of a European
monetary fund," added Regling, with reference to the existing
bailout fund, the EU executive, and the European Central Bank.
The role of the IMF in the latest euro zone bailout,
Greece's third, is currently in question. The Fund says Greece's
debt is not sustainable and that it does not want to participate
unless there is some debt relief.
Last week, however, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble described IMF involvement in the programme as
"indispensable".
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Andrew Roche)