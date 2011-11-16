STRASBOURG, France Nov 16 The euro zone faces a systemic crisis that will need a stronger commitment from all countries to resolve, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

"We are indeed now facing a truly systemic crisis that requires an even stronger commitment from all and that may require additional and very important measures," Barroso told the European Parliament.

Barroso said there needed to be deeper economic integration among the 17 countries in the euro zone -- without putting the remaining 10 members of the European Union at a disadvantage.

He said new measures to tighten surveillance of the budgets of euro zone countries and their economic targets would come into force as early as next month. (Via Brussels newsroom)