By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France, Nov 16 The euro zone
faces a systemic crisis and will not survive unless it becomes
more integrated and disciplined, possibly through a change of
the European Union's treaty, European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
The 17-nation bloc has entered what may be a critical phase
of the two-year-long sovereign debt crisis with France, the
region's second largest economy, now the target of intense bond
market pressure and its borrowing costs soaring.
"We are indeed now facing a truly systemic crisis that
requires an even stronger commitment from all and that may
require additional and very important measures," Barroso told
the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"Without ... increased integration, convergence and
discipline, we will not be able to sustain a common currency.
"Either member states accept it -- to complete the monetary
union with an economic union that requires full discipline, full
convergence, full integration -- or if they don't accept this we
will put at risk our goal," he said.
Barroso said such deeper integration would require changes
to the European Union's treaty, and therefore may take some time
to achieve.
"Any revision of the treaty should be for deeper integration
of the euro area but also for a stronger European Union,"
Barroso said.
"But let's not fool ourselves. Treaty change takes time and
should not be seen as the immediate solution for the current
crisis."
Barroso said deeper economic integration among euro zone
members should not put the remaining 10 members of the European
Union at a disadvantage.
"Reinforcing the governance of the euro is also reinforcing
our union," Barroso said.
"There should not be any divide between the current 17
member states on one side and 10 on the other. Most of them,
almost all of them, have a vocation to join the euro."
EURO ZONE STABILITY BONDS
He said that once this greater integration and discipline
was achieved, it would be natural for the 17 countries sharing
the euro to issue debt together -- what he called "stability
bonds", which have also been called "euro bonds".
The Commission will present a study on such joint debt
instruments next week.
"Such bonds could, if well designed, strengthen financial
stability and fiscal discipline in the euro area and thus ...
sustainable growth and job creation Europe," Barroso said.
Germany, which has the lowest financing costs in the euro
zone, fiercely opposes any joint debt issuance, fearing it would
encourage less fiscally prudent governments to overspend and
raise borrowing costs for Berlin.
But Barroso said new instruments were needed to fight
instability.
"There are no miracle solutions. We have got some kinds of
instruments to fight the current financial instability in
Europe. If we want to keep a common currency, something more is
needed, in terms of the common instruments to fight this
financial instability," he told the plenary of the European
Parliament.
EURO ZONE RICH ENOUGH TO SOLVE ITS PROBLEMS
He also sounded sceptical about ideas to involve large
emerging economies, such as China, in funding the euro zone
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
which is seeking new ways of raising cash to help finance Italy
and Spain if markets cut them off from financing.
"The truth is that next to the United States, the European
Union is the richest region in the world. And yet some are
suggesting to depend on ... emerging economies -- countries that
are much poorer than us indeed -- to rescue the European Union.
I find it rather strange," Barroso said.
"The reality is stark: we have the resources in Europe to
respond, provided there is the political will. The reality is
that our member states spend more than what they receive from
taxpayers. This is the reality," he added.
He said new measures to tighten surveillance of the budgets
of euro zone countries and their economic targets would come
into force as early as next month.
Barroso also said a two-year economic recovery had run out
of steam -- echoing other senior European officials -- and that
growth would be low at best, while unemployment would remain at
about 10 percent for the next two years.
The euro zone's economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third
quarter from the second, the EU said on Tuesday, and economists
say the bloc is almost certainly heading for a recession.
"Our challenges are of a great magnitude," Barroso said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker in Brussels;
Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Catherine
Evans)