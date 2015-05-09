ATHENS May 9 Greece's union of municipalities
(KEDE) said on Saturday it would lend cash to the near-bankrupt
state only if the government said publicly that their reserves
would help solve the national liquidity crisis.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-led government has been
seeking a deal with Greece's international lenders since it took
power in January to unlock funds. It hasn't received any bailout
aid since August.
In a sign of how extreme the financial constraints on the
government have become, in April Athens ordered state entities
to park idle cash at the central bank. The measure, which was
approved by 156 lawmakers in the 300-seat chamber, caused an
outcry among unions and local administrations.
KEDE said it stuck to a decision to defy the order because
it needed more assurances that the money was safe and that
reserves marked for the payment of specific projects would be
exempted.
But it left scope for an emergency meeting to reverse its
decision.
"We state categorically that in the event in which the
government declares publicly that the country faces a problem
and its resolution is linked with the municipalities' cash
reserves, we commit that we will provide it immediately," it
said.
In such an event and "to save the country", mayors would
also offer their wages and urge Greek politicians to do the
same, the union said.
Last month Greece's regional governors, who had originally
opposed the order, agreed to lend cash to the near-bankrupt
central government after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured
them the measure would last for only a short period of time.
Greece hopes to get 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) from
state entities' cash reserves to cover any payment needs until
end May. It has been tapping into such reserves through repo
transactions.
The order includes local administration but excludes pension
funds and some state-owned firms. Cash reserves that are needed
by these bodies for their immediate payment needs are also
excluded from the regulation.
Money that a public body does not need immediately is parked
at the Bank of Greece, lent to the debt agency for one to 15
days against collateral and paid back with interest at expiry.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)