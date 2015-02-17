NICOSIA Feb 17 Cyprus urged its close ally
Greece to cut a deal with its international lenders on Tuesday,
saying the onus was clearly on Athens to break an impasse on the
future of its bailout package.
Talks in Brussels between Greece and the rest of the
Eurogroup broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal
to request a six-month extension of its international bailout
package as "unacceptable".
"I believe that the Greek government, knowing the facts and
the realities, needs to take its decisions; if it wants an
extension to the programme, it must request it now," Cypriot
Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told state radio.
"If it doesn't want to do that, it would, I suppose, already
have defined its alternatives which would allow for the
financing of the Greek state and its economy," Georgiades said,
without elaborating.
Georgiades said Cypriot backing for Greece was a given. But
when asked what it would support, he said: "It's not clear what
the (Greek) request is to support."
With most of its population ethnic Greeks, Cyprus has close
political and cultural ties with the country, but Georgiades's
comments appeared to mark a break from blindly backing Greece.
The Mediterranean island nation was forced to secure its own
international bailout in March 2013, when its banks chalked up
billions of euros in losses from their exposure to a Greek
sovereign debt write-down, designed to make Athens's debt burden
more sustainable.
In return for 10 billion euros in aid Cyprus was forced to
shut down a major loss-making bank, arrange a hasty fire-sale of
Cypriot bank subsidiaries in Greece and bail-in uninsured
deposits exceeding 100,000 euros held at Cypriot lender Bank of
Cyprus.
