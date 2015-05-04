ATHENS May 4 Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis
Dragasakis will meet European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi in Frankfurt on Tuesday, a Greek government official said
on Monday.
Talks on an interim funding deal between a reshuffled Greek
negotiating team and representatives of the European Commission,
the European Central Bank and the IMF have been under way since
Thursday.
Deputy Foreign Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who is
coordinating Greece's negotiations with its lenders, will also
attend the meeting, which will take place in the evening, the
official said.
