* France sees crisis measures a priority over fiscal union
* Minister says both issues can be worked on in parallel
* France to submit its position in writing to EU Council
* Finance minister sees Spain deal a step towards bank union
(Adds ECB policymaker Asmussen, paragraphs 12-13)
By Catherine Bremer and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, June 12 France said on Tuesday that it
would support taking steps towards budgetary integration in
Europe, as Berlin wants, but the first priority must be to agree
urgent measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.
Following talks in Paris with his German counterpart Michael
Link, France's European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said
the issues could be worked on in parallel but a fiscal union
could not be built until the current crisis has been brought
under control.
His comments were the latest sign EU leaders are aiming for
an ambitious compromise at a June 28-29 summit where France and
southern euro zone countries would get an agreement from Berlin
to a growth pact and a path towards a banking union and euro
bonds in return for a commitment to work towards fiscal union.
Separately, a presidential source told Reuters that
President Francois Hollande will outline France's position in a
written submission to the European Council in the days ahead.
"We very much wish to continue the political discussion on
the process of greater economic and monetary integration and we
believe, like our German friends, in the building of a political
Europe," Cazeneuve told reporters, flanked by Link.
"At the same time, what comes out of integration measures
cannot constitute the response to the urgency of the crisis we
face," he added. "We continue to say that given the scale of the
crisis we need urgent solutions for growth."
Hollande, France's first Socialist president in 17 years and
little known internationally before he won the May 6 election,
has come to power as political woes in Greece and Spain's
banking crisis have thrust the euro zone into new turmoil.
His challenge to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
insistence on austerity-only policies looks set to result in EU
leaders agreeing on a pro-growth pact to accompany a budget
discipline pact agreed earlier this year.
But calls by Paris and Madrid for a banking union giving a
cross-border agency supervisory powers over European lenders and
for steps towards mutualised debt have prompted Merkel to demand
agreement in return on an eventual fiscal union that would give
Brussels more power over budgets.
COMPROMISES
Hollande is more open to the idea of ceding sovereignty to
EU institutions to safeguard the euro than was his conservative
predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy, but faces a struggle selling the
idea to a public that is angry over economic gloom it
increasingly sees as resulting from monetary union.
Hollande is on track to win a solid Socialist bloc majority
in a parliamentary election runoff on Sunday that should make it
easier for him to cut a deal with Berlin, as he would not need
the support of eurosceptic hard-left lawmakers.
A top European Central Bank policymaker, Joerg Asmussen of
Germany, said he expected relations between France and Germany,
the EU's biggest powers, would settle down after the election.
"I am relatively relaxed (about relations)... I am very
certain that after that (the election runoff) the German-French
engine will function, which is a necessary precondition to get
progress in Europe," he told a business gathering in Berlin.
The French presidential source said Paris's preparatory text
for the June 28-29 treaty would seek to find "positive talking
points and areas of agreement". Cazeneuve said the days ahead
would be about compromise.
"We want to find a way for the European Union to overcome
this crisis and for that you need compromises," Cazeneuve said.
"There will be no political integration if we do not suceed
in overcoming the financial and economic crisis and we will not
manage to overcome the crisis if we do no not have a
supplementary process of integration."
Earlier on Tuesday, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said an aid package of up to 100 billion euros for Spain's banks
was the first step towards a banking union in the euro zone.
"What we did for Spain was a convincing step forward but we
must go further still," he told Europe 1 radio. "It is the
moment where Europeans must define the framework for
definitively consolidating the euro in political, budgetary and
social terms."
Germany believes that a banking union - comprising a common
financial regulator and a single deposit guarantee and
capitalisation fund for banks - could only work if anchored in a
fiscal union with powers to stop members breaking budget rules.
Hollande is to meet senior German SPD social democrats in
Paris on Wednesday for discussions on Europe as the centre-right
Merkel battles to obtain the two-thirds majority support she
needs to ratify the EU's fiscal pact and pass a bill on the new
European Stability Mechanism, a permanent bailout fund.
The SPD leaders will sit down with Merkel earlier on
Wednesday as they try to agree a proposal for a financial
transaction tax that the SPD wants to make a condition for its
support for the upcoming European bills.
Even before his election, Hollande had the support of
Germany's left for his push for growth instruments like joint
project bonds to fund infrastructure projets and an increased
lending capacity by the European Investment Bank.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Paul Taylor in
Paris, Annika Breidthardt in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Nisbet
and Catherine Evans)