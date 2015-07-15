* Fin Min spox says debt extension "technically" an option
* But stresses value should not be reduced too much
* German lawmakers to vote on opening negotiations on Fri
(Adds quotes, details)
BERLIN, July 15 Germany could consider letting
Greece pay off its debt over a longer time but only if this does
not amount to a backdoor way of reducting what it owed, the
finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Germany, Europe's biggest contributor of aid to Greece, has
long resisted a debt writedown but an International Monetary
Fund (IMF) study published on Tuesday showed Greece needs far
more relief than European governments have so far contemplated.
The German government is also trying to reassure lawmakers
sceptical about talks with Athens ahead of a vote on Friday.
The IMF report said European countries would have to give
Greece 30 years grace on servicing its European debt, and
dramatic maturity extensions. If not, it said, they must make
annual transfers to Greece or accept deep haircuts (reductions)
on existing loans.
Asked about the option of extending maturities, German
ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger said: "Technically, this
possibility exists," adding it could be considered.
"But it will not be the solution if it leads to a
significant reduction in the cash value (of the debt) as then we
would in the end have nothing other than a debt haircut via the
backdoor," he said.
Jaeger added that Germany took the IMF's analyses "very
seriously", but said Berlin still believed debt sustainability
could be achieved in Greece through structural reforms and
economic growth.
Provided Greek lawmakers support the bailout deal, agreed
with euro zone leaders on Monday to stay in the euro, Germany
will recall the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Friday to
approve the start of detailed talks on the programme.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to get the green
light thanks in part to support from her Social Democrat (SPD)
junior coalition partners and some opposition parties.
But she faces a revolt within her own conservative ranks.
At a vote on an extension of the second bailout in February,
a record number of conservative dissenters showed growing
impatience with Tsipras's anti-austerity government. In addition
to 29 'no' votes from Merkel's conservative camp, some 109
conservatives signed statements saying they had reservations.
"The atmosphere in our parliamentary group is very tense
when it comes to Greece, there are several colleagues who are
still doubtful," Eckhardt Rehberg, budget spokesman for the
conservatives in parliament, told Reuters, adding he expected a
broad majority of conservatives to back the talks.
Reflecting broad German resentment about helping Greece, he
said the IMF proposal on extending debt maturities was "a demand
that we cannot accept just like this."
Another conservative MP said she was undecided how to vote.
"I think the legal requirements are difficult to make money
available for Greece from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM)," Sabine Suetterlin-Waack told Reuters.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, Michael Nienaber and Madeline
Chambers)