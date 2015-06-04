GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
BERLIN, June 4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she had no indication that the International Monetary Fund wants to pull out of talks on a Greek rescue that also involve the European Union and the European Central bank.
"I haven't heard that the IMF wants to pull out, but rather what is at stake is a joint proposal," Merkel told RTL television, according to an advance text, when asked about media speculation in Germany that the IMF would have to pull out of the efforts because of its strict rules on debt.
"That's what's being worked on. It's difficult and it has to accelerated rather than slowed. There is a lot of goodwill on our side but goodwill alone is not enough. At the end of the day it all needs to fit together."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: Road Transport Min