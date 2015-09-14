ATHENS, Sept 14 Emergency European Central Bank
funding to Greek lenders fell by 1.35 billion euros ($1.53
billion) in August, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday, after
capital controls helped slow deposit outflows.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from
the European Central Bank, fell to 83.95 billion euros at the
end of last month from 85.3 billion in July, the data showed.
Greek banks have relied on the emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA), which they receive from the Greek central
bank, since February after being cut off from the ECB's funding
window due to stalled bailout talks between the Greek government
and its lenders.
Following the ECB's Sept. 3 policy meeting, President Mario
Draghi said it was still too early to reinstate a waiver that
would give Greek banks access to the funding window again,
saying Athens would have to first comply with and "show strong
ownership" of its bailout programme.
The waiver would also in theory admit Greece, despite its
low credit rating and status as a bailout recipient, to the
ECB's quantitative easing (QE) sovereign bond-buying programme,
which began in March.
No decision to the waiver is expected, however, until a new
Greek government takes office after national elections on Sept.
20.
The cap on ELA funding which Greek banks can draw, which has
fallen steadily over the past month, stands at 89.1 billion
euros.
(1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas;
Writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Balazs Koranyi)