BERLIN, April 27 Germany's finance ministry
expressed frustration on Monday at the lack of progress on
Greece's reform plans, saying Berlin would be patient but
clearly Athens should make the next move.
"Our goal is to keep Greece in the euro. That's what we are
working for intensively. But we have to make it clear once more
that the ball is in Greece's court," finance ministry spokesman
Martin Jaeger told reporters.
"We're waiting for proposals and have been waiting for
weeks. It's frustrating but we are patient," Jaeger said, adding
that he hoped Greece would present its proposals in time for the
next scheduled meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 11.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)