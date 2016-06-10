BERLIN, June 10 The German parliament's budget
committee on Friday voted in favour of releasing the next
tranche of aid to Greece from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) rescue fund, lawmakers said.
The budget committee had no objections against unlocking the
10.3 billion euros ($11.64 billion) in credit, conservative
budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg said. The decision was confirmed
also by another lawmaker.
Last week Greek lawmakers approved a set of extra measures
demanded by international lenders to receive further bailout
funds and cheap bank funding from the European Central Bank.
($1 = 0.8849 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing Michael Nienaber; Editing
by Michelle Martin)