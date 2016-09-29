BERLIN, Sept 29 Several German conservative
lawmakers expressed concern on Thursday that the International
Monetary Fund had not yet joined the third aid package for
Greece with one calling for a new parliamentary vote if the IMF
did not commit by the end of 2016.
Under a deal last year with euro zone countries, the
European Central Bank and IMF, Greece can receive financial
assistance of up to 86 billion euros by 2018 in exchange for
reforms.
But the Fund has been pushing for softer fiscal goals before
contributing to the package. The IMF said last week in an annual
review that Athens needed substantial debt relief.
"Numerous lawmakers feel as if they've been sold down the
river," Christian von Stetten, a conservative, told top-selling
Bild daily echoing comments made by Klaus-Peter Willsch, a
long-time critic of the Greek bailouts.
Senior Christian Democrat Michael Fuchs told the paper the
IMF must give the green light soon to show it would participate.
Head of the parliamentary economic committee, conservative
Peter Ramsauer, demanded a new vote in the Bundestag lower house
if the IMF did not commit by the end of 2016 "and the payments
must then be stopped immediately".
Many Germans have been wary of granting aid to Greece with
resistance growing within Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives since the deal was agreed last year.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said late on Wednesday
he was confident the IMF would take part in the rescue package.
Greek lawmakers have passed reforms sought by creditors to
cut spending on pensions and speed up privatisations in order to
get financial aid. Euro zone lenders had pushed Greece earlier
this month to speed up a reform drive it agreed to in a bailout
package.
