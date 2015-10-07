STRASBOURG, France Oct 7 Talks between Greece and its European partners should now broach the question of how to ease the country's debt burden, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Hollande said the euro zone had overcome difficulties to agree on how to help Greece with its financial problems.

"What I'd like to see now is that a discussion takes place concerning debt servicing," he said. (Reporting By Brian Love)