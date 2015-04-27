BERLIN, April 27 A German government spokesman
confirmed on Monday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation on
Sunday but declined to comment on the contents of their
conversation.
"I can confirm the conversation took place," a spokesman
said.
Bild newspaper reported on Monday that Tsipras had called
Merkel as well as Euro group head Jeroen Dijsselbloem to try to
convince them of the need for more help for Greece and for the
need for an emergency meeting of EU leaders this week.
Bild said the reason for the call is that the Greek
government has run out of money. The newspaper quoted an EU
diplomat saying: "It's on fire and there's no water there to put
out the fire. The situation is more than dramatic."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Gernot Heller)