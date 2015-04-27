BERLIN, April 27 A German government spokesman confirmed on Monday that Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation on Sunday but declined to comment on the contents of their conversation.

"I can confirm the conversation took place," a spokesman said.

Bild newspaper reported on Monday that Tsipras had called Merkel as well as Euro group head Jeroen Dijsselbloem to try to convince them of the need for more help for Greece and for the need for an emergency meeting of EU leaders this week.

Bild said the reason for the call is that the Greek government has run out of money. The newspaper quoted an EU diplomat saying: "It's on fire and there's no water there to put out the fire. The situation is more than dramatic."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Gernot Heller)