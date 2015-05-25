BERLIN May 26 Time is running out for Greece to
reach an agreement on reforms with lenders and there will be no
further funds for Athens without it, the head of the European
Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling told Germany's Bild newspaper
on Tuesday.
"There is little time left," Regling told the best-selling
newspaper. "That's why we're working day and night for an
agreement. Without an agreement with the creditors, Greece will
not get any new loans. Then there's a threat of insolvency.
There are a lot of risks contained in that," he added.
"Even missing a payment to the IMF would be dangerous. That
would have an effect on other lenders like us. On the other
hand, the rescue fund can only extend loans when reforms are
implemented. That is also the case now and that's the only way
Greece will be able to restore its economy's fiscal health," he
said.
The Greek government said on Monday it intends to make good
on its debt obligations but needs aid urgently to be able to do
so after several senior officials insisted Athens had no money
to pay a loan instalment falling due next week.
Shut out of bond markets and with bailout aid locked, Greece
is running out of cash to pay its bills. It must repay four
loans totalling 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund next month, starting with a 300
million euro payment on June 5 that is seen as the next crunch
point for state coffers.
A growing list of senior members of the government have
openly said Athens does not have the means to pay the IMF, and
would prioritise paying civil servants and pensioners instead.
Greek officials have frequently threatened to default in
recent weeks, arguing the country does not have cash, which euro
zone officials have dismissed as a negotiating tactic to raise
pressure on creditors to disburse aid.
Not accepting cuts to wages and pensions has been one of
the government's so-called red lines in over four months of
negotiations since taking power in January. Such cuts are a
sensitive issue in a country where unemployment has soared and
incomes have fallen during the six-year economic crisis.
VAT rates, pension reform as well fiscal targets remain open
issues, a Greek government official said, and the two sides
disagree over the size of the fiscal gap for this year which the
lenders put at two billion euros while Athens puts it at under
one billion.
Regling said Greece could receive some 7.2 billion euros
quickly from the lenders once a deal with the euro zone
countries is reached. He said that would be 1.8 billion from the
ESM and 1.8 billion from the European Central Bank profits as
well as a similar total from the IMF.
"To get that money Greece will have to implement further
reforms," he said. He added that in principle there are enough
means available for Greece.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)