BERLIN May 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras should not squander the sacrifices that his compatriots
have made so far with its painful reforms, the head of the
European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling told Germany's Bild
newspaper on Wednesday.
"As a result of the painful reforms, Greece was on the right
path until the end of 2014," Regling said, noting its products
were less expensive, the economy was growing, new jobs were
being created and investors were buying Greek debt.
"Prime Minister Tsipras should continue this successful
reform course," he added. "Otherwise he will put at risk all the
sacrifices that the Greeks have made so far."
In an another excerpt from the interview published on
Tuesday, Regling warned: "There is little time left. That's why
we're working day and night for an agreement. Without an
agreement with the creditors, Greece will not get any new loans.
Then there's a threat of insolvency. There are a lot of risks
contained in that."
The Greek government said on Monday it intends to make good
on its debt obligations, but needs aid urgently to be able to do
so after several senior officials insisted Athens had no money
to pay a loan instalment falling due next week.
