BERLIN May 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday he does not have high expectations
for any sort of a breakthrough on Greece at euro group
negotiations on Monday.
"One shouldn't assume any kind of spectacular results --
that is not within the realm of possibilities," Schaeuble told a
news conference in Berlin, adding he would meet his Greek
counterpart before the start of the meeting.
Schaeuble also said it would be wonderful if Greece were to
get help from Russia but added he did not believe it would be as
much as the country needs.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; writing by
Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Madeline Chambers)