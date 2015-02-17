ATHENS Feb 17 The chances of Greece being
forced out of the euro zone have risen but a compromise
agreement between Athens and its European partners is still
possible, Greek media and investment banks said on Tuesday.
They said all eyes were now on the European Central Bank,
which must decide on Wednesday whether to extend Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) funds to Greek banks to keep them in
cash while the crisis unfolds.
"Hard ultimatum from the EU, 96 hours until an agreement or
an accident," ran the headline of Greek daily Eleftheros Typos.
It was referring to the end-of-the-week deadline set by
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the
group of euro zone finance ministers, for Athens to request an
extension to its bailout or run out of assistance.
Talks in Brussels between Greece and the rest of
Dijsselbloem's Eurogroup broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable".
Investment bank Barclays said this had raised the risk that
Greece would leave the euro zone and raised the prospect that
the new leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
would eventually have to call a referendum on whether to accept
a deal with strings or ditch the euro.
Chris Scicluna of Daiwa Capital Markets said the failure
raised the risk that no deal will be reached by the end of the
month, when the current bailout ends, making for a "disorderly
conclusion."
"But all is not lost and we see no need for panic just yet,"
he said in a note.
U.S. stock futures and many share markets in Asia
retreated after the talks broke down. The euro wavered
and German government bond yields fell to near
record lows on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in top-rated
assets.
The chief executive officer of one of Greece's top four
banks said late on Monday that he expected deposit outflows to
speed up as a result of the impasse.
Outflows have been running at around 500 million euros a
day, which prompted the ECB to agree an increase in its ELA
funding last week, running until Wednesday.
"If the Greek authorities do not take up the Eurogroup's
offer this week, ELA would likely be shut down," Barclay's said.
"This likely would precipitate the need to set up capital
controls to avoid capital flight out of Greece, and Greek banks
likely would have to introduce limits to cash withdrawals."
BLAME GAME
Greek newspapers put the blame for Monday's impasse squarely
on the Eurogroup, saying it had been a case of "nekranastasis",
a resurrection from the dead of a proposal that Greece had
already rejected.
Tsipras' government has said it will not accept anything
that requires it to sign up to an extension of the current
European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout because of
the austerity strings that come with it.
Greek media also made much of reports that Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis had been prepared to sign a separate
plan offered by Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici,
although EU officials say no such plan was presented.
"Yielding to (German Finance Minister Wolfgang) Schaeuble
and circumventing Moscovici's draft, which Athens was ready to
sign, the Eurogroup blackmails Greece with an extension," daily
Efimerida Ton Syntakton said.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan
Fenton)