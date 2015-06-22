(Adds further comments)
PARIS, June 22 The Greek government has come up
with an improved offer that could pave the way for a debt deal,
and it is now for others to also face their responsibilities,
President Francois Hollande said before an emergency summit on
Monday.
"The Greek government wants to get out of this crisis and
has shouldered its responsibilities," he told reporters on
arriving at the talks in Brussels.
"The foundations (of a deal) are there, there is still the
need for work and clarifications, the spirit now must be one of
responsibility - that applies to everyone," he said.
Earlier, Hollande told reporters in his plane that the new
Greek proposals represented an improvement on past ones.
"There are improvements, even if not everything has been
resolved," he said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Mark John and James
