* Officials look to press on with banking, fiscal reforms
* Improvement in markets raises risks of complacency
* Some EU capitals remain at odds over best way forward
* Leaders to examine next steps at October summit
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 It has been 11 days since the
European Central Bank announced it was prepared to buy the debt
of struggling euro zone countries in unlimited amounts to help
bring down their borrowing costs.
In that time, the euro has gained nearly 4 percent against
the dollar, the broadest European stock index is up nearly the
same amount and yields on Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds have
fallen by more than a percentage point.
A degree of optimism has taken root thanks to the ECB's
promise of intervention as well as a decision by Germany's top
court to approve Berlin's participation in the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund, and a sense of progress towards a
euro-zone 'banking union'.
But as anyone who has followed the debt crisis for the past
2-1/2 years knows, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.
And in this case, no matter how desirable the dessert, it
contains a mixture of ingredients that are already proving
unpalatable for those tucking in.
Euro zone leaders have squandered the opportunities offered
by previous lulls in the crisis and there is no guarantee that
they won't find a way of doing the same again.
"There's less panic, but that doesn't mean there's any
complacency," said one EU diplomat, while acknowledging that the
risk of leaders sitting back or relaxing was not negligible.
"We have to avoid a repetition of the situation where we
allow one good decision to lead everyone else not to take other
decisions that would improve the situation further."
The first problem is Spain. While the country has admitted
that its banks need help and up to 100 billion euros has been
set aside to support the sector, Madrid remains reluctant to
sign up to any broader or stricter bailout programme.
Until it makes a request for assistance, and agrees to the
conditions likely to be imposed by the European Commission, the
ECB and the International Monetary Fund, the central bank can't
step in to buy its bonds and keep borrowing costs down.
That uncertainty has already begun to rattle investors.
Whereas 10-year bond yields fell from above 6.6 percent before
the ECB's move to 5.6 percent late last week, they are now
rising again, nearing six percent on Monday.
Spain's predicament is made all the harder by Germany, the
EU's biggest economy, the largest contributor to the euro zone's
rescue fund and the most influential voice in the crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is not convinced
Spain needs to ask for a full programme, especially since the
worst of the market pressure appears to have eased -- barely two
months ago Spain's yields were a punishing 7.5 percent.
With Finland, Austria and other northern European states
largely leaning the same way as Berlin, Spain has less incentive
to take the plunge. The expectation remains that it will
eventually do so, perhaps around the time of the next EU summit
in mid-October, but until it does, the market will be agitated
and yields could well drift higher still.
"The market is pondering whether or when Spain might require
a bailout," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "The
realisation is dawning it might not be rushing."
Greece remains far deeper in the mire than Spain and is way
off meeting debt reduction targets demanded as part of its
bailout. The euro zone is going to have to find a way to keep
that show on the road for at least some while longer or risk
plunging the currency bloc into even deeper crisis.
"Even if in other ways the pieces are falling into place in
tackling the crisis ... there is always Greece," a senior EU
official said. "It remains a distinct problem and it can still
have a contagion impact."
There is also a risk that the drive to cut debts in
countries already in recession will eventually provoke a
dramatic public backlash, in a way that has not materialised yet
even if there are signs of growing civil discontent.
Over 150,000 Portuguese marched on Saturday against planned
tax hikes that have shattered the consensus behind austerity
imposed by an EU/IMF bailout, and tens of thousands more marched
in Spain.
REFORM MOMENTUM
In policy terms, it is not just the immediate question of if
or when Spain will seek a bailout, and whether Italy will follow
suit, that is making the pudding hard to digest. Long-term plans
to overhaul the euro zone also threaten to ruin the flavour.
This week, EU officials begin detailed discussions on the
four-step process they have committed to as part of a redesign
of economic and monetary union, the underpinning of the euro.
As well as plans for a 'banking union', the goal is to
better coordinate fiscal and budgetary policy across the euro
zone (a 'fiscal union'), work on establishing an 'economic
union' that more close aligns labour and social policy and
finally to arrive at a fully fledged 'political union'.
The European Commission set out its proposals on banking
union last week, with the goal of giving the ECB responsibility
for overseeing all 6,000 banks in the euro zone beginning in
January 2013, with the process completed a year later.
But there are already concerns about that timeline being too
ambitious and disagreements between member states and the
European Commission about what follows afterwards.
The Commission wants to establish a pan-euro zone fund for
resolving bad banks, with all countries paying in, and put in
place a scheme to guarantee euro zone bank deposits.
Under its proposals, once the ECB has supervisory authority,
the way will immediately be clear for the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund to directly recapitalise banks. But that is
apparently not how Germany sees the "sequencing".
Schaeuble and Joerg Asmussen, Germany's executive board
member at the ECB, said at a meeting of EU finance ministers in
Cyprus at the weekend that direct recapitalisation was unlikely
to be possible from early 2013, and raised questions about
whether ECB oversight was sufficient to allow it.
"We have the declaration of heads of governments of the euro
zone that European banking supervision is a necessary but not
sufficient prerequisite," Schaeuble told reporters, with the
emphasis on "not sufficient prerequisite".
That could mean the difference between early
recapitalisation of a struggling bank and a much-delayed process
that allows time for financial markets to return to their former
frenzied state.
The banking proposals, and particularly the ECB oversight
aspect, were expected to be the first and simplest step towards
a deepening and strengthening of economic and monetary union, a
process even optimists expect to take a decade or more.
Instead it is likely that every element of banking union and
the fiscal, economic and political union ambitions that follow,
will be fought over at length and in detail.
Tied up within banking union are some of the most
contentious issues underpinning the crisis. For example, a
proper deposit-guarantee scheme across euro zone banks would
involve a mutualisation of risk, with each euro zone country
effectively acting as a deposit backstop for the others.
That is the banking equivalent of a mutualisation of debt,
the very thing that Germany remains adamantly opposed to, at
least until the time is right.
From Berlin's point of view, pooling of risk, whether via
bank deposits or joint debt issuance, is the culmination of
economic integration, not something to be tackled at the start.
"That's the end of the process, and we all know that. It's
as sensitive as mutualised debt, so it comes at the very end,"
the EU official said. "It will be a long time before we get to
the deposit guarantee debate."
In that regard, any sense that the 11 days since the ECB
announced its conditional bond-buying programme had somehow
resolved the debt crisis would be misguided.
There may be less alarm in financial markets, but a complex
and deeply contentious road lies ahead. When it comes to the
pudding analogy, it could be a long time before those consuming
it can comfortably declare it appetising.