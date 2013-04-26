* Policymakers hope for brighter future after Cyprus low
* Focus shifts to structural reform, banking union
* Brussels softens orthodoxy of strict spending cuts
* Fitch still fears lost decade for Europe
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, April 26 There are no calls for
celebration, no desire to relax in the corridors of Brussels but
some officials believe the euro zone has turned a corner,
sharpening the focus on longer-term reforms and structures.
Despite a messy bailout of Cyprus, markets are calm,
Ireland's rescue programme is on track and Greece and Portugal,
while still in recession, hope for a slow recovery next year.
Slovenia's banks are a concern, but one that policymakers
are confident they can deal with. And although Malta's banking
system is vast compared with its economy, it is not structured
in the same way as in Cyprus. The same goes for Luxembourg.
Spain's bank restructuring appears to be working.
"All the skeletons are out of the closet," said one senior
official who has spent much of the past three years working on
the crisis. "There are no more major issues in the pipeline."
It is a line of thinking shared by European Central Bank
policymaker Yves Mersch, who said on Wednesday he did not expect
another country to "slump further".
The relative calm has given officials in Brussels breathing
space, and the signs are that several countries, including
France and Spain, could be given an extra year or two to meet
their budget deficit goals. The policy of austerity remains, but
the pace of fiscal consolidation will ease.
Yet none of that means the bigger issues underpinning the
crisis are resolved. While the existential threat may have
passed, the need to implement tough and unpopular structural
reforms remains, and plans for tighter oversight and control of
banks via a 'banking union' are not even half-way there.
"With Cyprus, we have hit the lowest trough of the crisis,"
said Peterson's Jacob Kirkegaard of the Peterson Institute for
International Economics, a think tank in Washington.
"Although we might be down here for a little while longer,
due to risks of an aggravated euro-area credit crunch, there is
light at the end of the tunnel. Cyprus is now focusing minds on
the structural repair of the euro area, such as banking union."
Although the renewed confidence is principally down to the
European Central Bank's promise to support the single currency
whatever it takes, it has allowed Brussels to soften the
orthodoxy of budget austerity - despite the misgivings of
Germany.
"The pace of fiscal consolidation is now slowing down in
Europe," Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic
affairs, told the European Parliament on Thursday. "We have the
room to make fiscal policy with a more medium-term view."
Other taboos are being broken. In the bailout of Cyprus,
losses were forced on large bank depositors, opening the way for
a similar approach elsewhere. The power to impose such losses
will be written into EU law, reducing the risk that taxpayers
will have to foot the bill.
"The one thing that Cyprus did was to partially remove the
direct linkage between the sovereign and the banks by bailing in
the depositors and bondholders," said Tony Stringer, a
government debt analyst with credit-rating agency Fitch.
But the euro zone has to keep a delicate balance. On
Thursday, Rehn said structural changes were in part responsible
for affording the euro zone extra flexibility, but he
underscored the importance of sticking to promised reforms.
"The banking union is essential to reverse the process of
financial fragmentation in Europe," he said.
If it unravels, confidence could just as rapidly disappear.
GENIE OUT OF BOTTLE
Many dangers lie ahead. First off, most member states still
have to fully implement tough reforms to rehabilitate their
economies by raising productivity, cutting labour costs and
overhauling their pension systems, even as they are dropping
deeper into recession.
That painful process of reform is going to take years to
complete, with the risk that it will be rejected by voters.
Secondly, the botched initial attempt to impose losses on
small savers in Cyprus could gradually erode confidence,
prompting depositors to withdraw money if they fear a similar
"bail-in" elsewhere.
"There is clearly a risk that when you make a proposal that
insured deposits can be bailed in, you have let the genie out of
the bottle," said Stringer. "It is then difficult to convince
people that this option will never be considered."
Thirdly, the controls on capital movement in Cyprus have
cast a cloud of uncertainty over Europe.
"If you cannot access or transfer euros in Cyprus, it will
call into question whether there is a fragmentation of the
currency," said Stringer. "It's difficult to argue that a euro
in Cyprus is the same as a euro in Germany."
But perhaps the biggest risk, as in the past, is that
Europe's political will to change could falter. That is
especially true when it comes to establish a banking union,
including ECB supervision as well as an agency and fund to close
bad banks. It is a concern at the forefront of officials' minds.
As the sense of crisis has eased, Berlin has cooled to the
idea for fear that it could be left on the hook for reckless
lending in other countries. Without German support, the whole
scheme will falter.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble put a brake on plans in
mid-April when he said banking union needed a change to the EU
treaty, a cumbersome process most member states want to avoid.
CALM
Yet despite those concerns, and in contrast to earlier
chapters of the financial crisis, financial markets remain calm.
Borrowing costs in Ireland, where yields on the government's
10-year bonds shot above 8 percent before the country was bailed
out in November 2011, are now down to 3.8 percent.
Benchmark yields in Italy and Spain are also far below their
peaks, indicating a much lower level of perceived risk by
investors, despite the continued political uncertainty in Italy
and the possibility that Spain may need further support.
Another sign of confidence is that banks in southern Europe
rely less on the ECB for funding, according to central bank
data. That trend continued after the Cyprus bailout, signalling
that they are finding it easier to raise funding normally.
"The lack of market reaction illustrates that investors are
convinced that the euro isn't going to break up," said
Kirkegaard of the Peterson Institute.
Over the longer term, as Europe wallows in recession and
voter resentment hardens, however, the mood could darken.
"Forecasts for economic recovery, including our own, keep on
getting pushed back," said Fitch's Stringer. "First it was 2011,
now 2012 and then 2013. The big worry is that Europe will suffer
a lost decade, as Japan has done."
Francesco Papadia, the former head of the European Central
Bank's financial market operations and one of the inner circle
around former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, understands the
risks in the delicate balancing act to sustain confidence.
"The mess in Cyprus was horrible," he said. "I'm surprised
that the market has taken ... events so much in its stride.
"But if Italy says we'll run our own finances not Brussels
or Merkel says forget about banking union, for example, then
tensions could come back with a vengeance."