* Market pressure back on euro zone after two-year respite
* Greek bond yields driven to unsustainable levels
* Concern that Germany and ECB will do too little too late
* Rift over debt-cutting versus growth measures
* Hollande, Renzi say only growth can restore stability
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, Oct 16 After a two-year siesta, the euro
zone is back in the financial markets' firing line due to
stagnating growth, low inflation, budget problems in France and
Italy and rising political risk in Greece, where the bloc's debt
crisis began in 2009.
This is not euro crisis 2.0, at least not for now. The bond
market is nervous but not seething with contagion as it was in
2010-12. This week's global market sell-off was provoked by weak
U.S. and Chinese data, adding to concerns about a global
slowdown.
But four overlapping factors have rekindled anxiety about
the euro zone's stalling recovery amid rising political tensions
both among its leaders and between economic giant Germany and
the European Central Bank:
> economists and investors are concerned Germany is pushing
the wrong austerity recipe for its own and other euro zone
countries' economic problems, depressing demand and neglecting
sorely needed public investment;
> the United States, IMF and others are worried that the
European Central Bank's monetary policy easing may be too little
and too late, and that it may lack the political support to take
bolder action;
> a clash between the EU authorities and France and Italy
over their 2015 budgets is about to come to a head, with Paris
and Rome resisting peer pressure to cut their deficits;
> Greece's politically motivated dash for a premature exit
from its 240 billion euro bailout programme has raised market
doubts about its ability to fund itself without external aid and
risks of an early election bringing radical leftists to power.
"The fear is back," a senior EU diplomat said. While traders
are no longer speculating on a possible breakup of the euro
zone, "any thought that the crisis was over has gone".
RULES FOR ALL
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament in Berlin on
Thursday that the euro zone must not drop its guard.
"The crisis has not yet been permanently and sustainably
overcome because the causes, regarding the set-up of the
European economic and currency union and the situation of
individual member states, haven't been eliminated," she said.
Merkel insisted all euro zone member states must stick to
the EU's strict budget rules, a veiled criticism of a
Franco-Italian drive for more time to bring down their deficits.
"All - and I stress here once again - all member states must
fully respect the reinforced rules of the stability and growth
pact," she said.
By contrast, France and Italy believe Europe's priority must
be to stimulate the economy. "Relaunching growth is the best way
of stabilising the markets," French President Francois Hollande
said as he arrived for a meeting of European and Asian leaders.
He won support from Italian Prime Minster Matteo Renzi.
"We have cancelled the word 'growth' for years to focus on
fiscal discipline, but we cannot exit this crisis without
investments," he said before the Milan meeting.
Merkel made no mention of international pressure on Berlin,
underlined in a U.S. Treasury report to Congress on Wednesday,
to do more to revive growth, saying only: "We can show in
Germany that growth and investment can be strengthened without
abandoning the path of consolidation."
Merkel's government is focused on achieving a balanced
budget in 2015 for the first time since 1969, and determined not
to be blown off course by demands for a big public works
programme.
The U.S. report spelled out more politely what German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble heard in blunt terms from
critics at the annual International Monetary Fund meetings last
week.
Washington, and Keynesian economists in Europe, say Germany
should be boosting demand to counter falling growth rates and
evaporating inflation that could tip into a downward spiral of
prices and wages.
GRAND BARGAIN?
EU officials are seeking a grand bargain in which Germany
would invest more in infrastructure, France and Italy move
further with economic reforms in return for budget leeway, and
the ECB would have political cover for more monetary expansion,
including if necessary printing money to buy government bonds.
It was ECB chief Mario Draghi's declaration in 2012 that he
would do whatever it takes to save the euro that drew a line
under the bloc's debt crisis. He may now finally have to back
words with actions.
The aim is to clinch a deal at a Dec. 18-19 European Union
summit, EU officials say, but they acknowledge there are many
obstacles and any agreement may fall short of what is required.
Germany's central bank and finance minister are already
critical of the ECB's plans to buy repackaged loans and covered
bonds from banks to counter "lowflation". Germany's financial
establishment is utterly opposed to quantitative easing.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, under fire for going
back on the country's commitment to cut its deficit to 3 percent
of national output in 2015 and demanding two more years,
underlined the difficulties.
"Four issues are on the table for the euro zone to return to
durable growth: monetary policy - it's done; then we governments
have three issues to address: budget consolidation, structural
reforms and investment," he told reporters in Paris.
"Just because all these issues are being discussed together
does not mean it will give rise to a compromise or trade-offs.
There has to be movement on all these points," Sapin said.
The executive European Commission seems likely to send the
French budget back to Paris for redrafting later this month,
aggravating the political dispute over economic policy.
Behind the scenes, Berlin and Paris are scrambling to find a
compromise that enables France to go further in tightening its
budget and reforming rigid labour and product markets, while
Germany would make a gesture on public investment.
The risk, a senior EU official said, is that a December deal
is too minimal to revive growth or restore confidence.
Meanwhile, uncertainties over Greece seem likely to grow
with conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras fighting for
his coalition government's survival by trying to declare an
early end to its deeply unpopular EU/IMF bailout programme.
Greek 10-year government bond yields soared above 9 percent
on Thursday - a level at which Athens could not afford to rely
on market finance - as investors fretted about the risk of a
snap election next March that could bring the anti-bailout
leftist Syriza party to power.
EU officials say Greece will need at least a European
precautionary credit line subject to reform conditions even if
it forgoes further assistance from the IMF, which is deeply
unpopular in Athens.
