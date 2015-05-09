ATHENS May 9 Greece expects its economy to grow
at little more than a third of the pace it originally targeted
in its 2015 budget, a reform plan drafted by the finance
ministry and released on Saturday suggested, raising fresh
questions about its bailout.
The government forecast economic growth at more than 0.8
percent this year, well below the 1.4 percent it estimated in a
list sent to its international lenders in March and far off the
2.9 percent assumed in budget planning late last year.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras left-led government, elected
in January on a promise to ease the belt-tightening terms of the
bailout, has been locked for months in talks with Greece's
official creditors over a list of reforms to unlock
funds.
The 89-page plan appeared to be a broader outline of
initiatives the government plans to take over the long term,
rather than a specific list of reforms to secure financial aid
immediately from the European Union and International Monetary
Fund.
The government said that lower-than-expected revenues in
2014 and uncertainty over funding had complicated the economic
projection.
"However, it's estimated that favourable conditions for the
Greek economy will be maintained. Indicatively, the GDP rate in
2015 is expected to exceed the 0.8 percent noted in 2014," it
said.
Greece emerged last year from a deep, austerity-induced
recession that shrank its gross domestic product by a quarter
over a six-year period, slashing jobs and eroding living
standards.
The reform plan which was drafted in April outlines major
changes such as reinstating collective bargaining, boosting
employment, and cracking down on undeclared labour, bureaucracy
and corruption. It does not include primary budget surplus
estimates or growth projections for the coming years.
The European Commission this week slashed its 2015 Greek GDP
estimate from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent because of the
uncertainty that has dogged its policy direction since late
2014.
Greece's IOBE think-tank revised down its growth forecast
this year, predicting 1.0 percent economic expansion, down from
2.3 percent forecast in January.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to assess any
progress made in talks between Athens and its lenders on Monday.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)