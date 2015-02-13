BERLIN Feb 13 A Greek exit from the euro would
be the costliest of all possible solutions to the country's debt
standoff, the head of the euro zone's rescue fund was quoted as
saying on Friday.
"A Greek exit would be the most expensive of all possible
solutions - both for Greece and Germany and the other currencies
in the currency union," Klaus Regling, head of the European
Stability Mechanism, told German weekly magazine Der Spiegel.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to try to
agree a debt deal with Greece's new government, which has
refused to extend its international bailout.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)