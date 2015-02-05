BERLIN Feb 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Thursday he had been unable to bridge
differences with his Greek counterpart over plans by the new
government in Athens to renegotiate Greece's debt and halt
austerity measures.
Schaeuble told German TV channel ARD in an interview that
his first meeting with Greece's Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin had
resulted in intensive talks.
"We were both friendly and polite ... He told me his
position, which he has repeatedly said in recent days, and I
tried to explain our position to him and we were not able to
bridge the differences," he said.
Schaeuble added Greece had already made considerable
progress, but warned the new government not to throw this away.
"They have economic growth once again. They are better than
what we expected two years ago, but they are not out of the
woods," he said. "If they discard everything now, they will
destroy the basis which they have achieved in recent years."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans)