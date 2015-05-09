ATHENS May 9 Greece's main debt negotiator
called on the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
to show their willingness to break an impasse in debt talks,
ahead of a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Monday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist-led government, which
came to power promising to end the austerity terms under
Greece's existing 240 billion euro debt deal, has been locked
for months in talks with its foreign lenders over reforms that
could unlock much needed bailout funds.
"Any delay in achieving this compromise has to do with one
and only one reason, and this is the political differences
between the government and the institutions," Euclid Tsakalotos,
Greece's newly appointed coordinator of the talks, told Avgi
newspaper.
With bailout aid frozen while it is shut out of debt
markets, Athens risks running out of cash unless a deal is
reached soon.
"After weeks of laborious negotiations, if there is a real
will from the other side, it will be clear that the discussion
has reached a level where an agreement is very close and will be
reached in the coming period," Tsakalotos said.
Athens' foreign creditors are demanding further austerity in
exchange for funds, while an angry Greek public has felt the
pain of income cuts amid a six-year recession.
A poll by MRB for Sunday's Realnews showed that 72 percent
of Greeks wanted what Athens calls an "honourable compromise",
meaning concessions from both sides to reach a deal. A Marc
survey showed that 57 percent wanted Athens to stick to its "red
lines" on pension and labour reforms.
Tsipras will hold a wider cabinet meeting on Sunday, a day
before euro zone finance ministers discuss progress made so far
in the negotiations.
Greece needs to pay a 750 million euro IMF loan this week
and pensions and public sector wages at the end of the month,
and Athens hopes for the European Central Bank to allow Greece
to raise cash by issuing more Treasury bills.
"It's now the political side that must offer a solution,"
Economy Minister George Stathakis told Avgi.
