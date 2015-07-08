(Adds details on U.S. view of negotiations)
By Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 8 The Obama administration
warned Europe on Wednesday that allowing a financial and
economic meltdown in Greece would be a geopolitical mistake.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he has been in
constant contact with European officials regarding Greece's debt
crisis, which threatens to compromise Europe's monetary union
and create instability in a region critical to U.S. interests.
"There's a lot of unknowns if this goes to a place that
completely melts down in Greece," Lew said. If that happened, he
said, "it's geopolitically a mistake."
An increasingly plausible Greek exit from the euro zone
could trigger an even deeper financial and economic crisis in
Greece.
European officials have said strategic interests play a role
in dealing with Greece, which is a member of the U.S.-led NATO
military alliance but also has ties to Russia, America's old
Cold War foe.
Lew's comments were the first forceful acknowledgement from
the Obama administration that it too sees a Greek exit as a
geopolitical threat and not just an economic risk.
Washington has been quietly prodding Athens and its
international creditors to reach a deal that sets Greece on a
path to economic growth while also giving it a break on its
debt. Most of Greece's debts are owed to European Governments,
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Now Washington appears to be loosing patience, and Lew for
the first time gave public advice on how Greece and its
creditors could reach a deal.
He said there was "deep reluctance" by many European players
over changing the terms of Greek debts to make it easier for
Athens to pay, but that Europeans would need credible promises
from Athens over reform.
"Those kinds of things can be coordinated. We have debates
in the United States where we talk about triggers. We say 'if
you do X we do Y,'" Lew said. "I hope that's where the
discussion over the next few days goes. Because that's the space
where I see the possibility of a resolution."
Greece appears to be "near the verge of running out of
money," he said.
Lew, who was speaking at an event on U.S. financial
stability, also said the United States was keeping a close eye
on China's stock market, which he said raises questions about
how quickly China's economy will grow over the long term.
