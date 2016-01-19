A man takes a picture with a mobile phone of the euro sign at the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

FRANKFURT The euro zone's current account surplus widened in November while investment inflows increased sharply as both direct and portfolio investments rose, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The currency bloc's adjusted current account surplus widened to 26.4 billion euros in November from a revised 25.6 billion a month earlier.

Unadjusted portfolio and direct investments generated an inflow of 45.2 billion euros, up from 23.4 billion a month earlier.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus rose to 3.0 percent of the bloc's GDP from 2.4 percent a year earlier.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)