FRANKFURT, June 17 The euro zone's current
account surplus widened in April and net portfolio investments
rose sharply, the European Central Bank said on Friday.
The 19-member currency bloc's adjusted current account
surplus increased to 36.2 billion euros in April from 26.3
billion euros a month earlier while unadjusted portfolio
investments jumped to 118.1 billion euros from 9.9 billion
euros.
For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus was
3.1 percent of the bloc's GDP, up from 2.8 percent a year
earlier.
For more on euro area balance of payment data, please click
on: here
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)