FRANKFURT Jan 19 Investments in the euro zone
fell sharply in November while the bloc's current account
surplus widened, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
The 19-member currency bloc's seasonally and working-day
adjusted current account surplus increased to 36.1 billion euros
($38.44 billion) from 28.3 billion euros in October, a rise
after hovering near the same level since June.
Unadjusted direct and portfolio investments meanwhile turned
negative, dropping by 6.3 billion euros after an inflow of 68.0
billion euros with direct investments falling by more than half
and portfolio outflows rising sharply.
For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus
widened to 3.4 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
