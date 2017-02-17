(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 2)

FRANKFURT Feb 17 Investment flows into the euro zone surged in December while the 19-country bloc's adjusted current account surplus narrowed slightly, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

Combined direct and portfolio investments rose to 121.9 billion euros ($129.77 billion) in the month, a big shift from an outflow of 13.8 billion a month earlier as direct investments nearly doubled and portfolio flows more than reversed the previous month's outflow.

The currency union's seasonally and working-day adjusted current account surplus meanwhile narrowed to 31 billion euros from 36.4 billion euros in November, hovering near the same level since June.

For the latest 12 months, the current account surplus widened to 3.4 percent of the bloc's GDP from 3.1 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)