FRANKFURT, April 21 The euro zone's current account surplus increased sharply in February after falling to a one-year low a month earlier, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The current account surplus surged to 27.9 billion euros ($29.9 billion) in February from 3.1 billion euros in January while seasonally and working-day adjusted figures showed the surplus widening to 37.9 billion euros from 26.1 billion euros.

For the latest 12 months, the 19-country currency bloc's surplus increased to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)